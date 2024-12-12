Dialogue Best Option For Resolving Political Issues: Rana Sanaullah
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 11:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that dialogue is the best option for resolving political issues.
Pakistan Muslim League-N, main leadership had offered talks to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), on many occasions but its leaders refused to sit together, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about release of the founder of PTI, he said the PTI founder is in the custody of judiciary and the government could not do anything regarding that matter. He said the courts will decide the cases of the founder of PTI on
the basis of evidence.
