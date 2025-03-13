Open Menu

Dialogue Best Solution To Any Problem: PA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Dialogue best solution to any problem: PA speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that dialogue is the best solution to any problem, and use of force only leads to fighting.

Talking to the media here outside Punjab Assembly on Thursday, he said: "Terrorists are coward as they carry out attacks, using innocent people as their shield.

" He said that terrorism incidents in Balochistan could never demoralise the people of Pakistan.

The PA speaker paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan armed forces and security forces and said that terrorists had been brought to their logical end. He said that country's defence forces were fully capable to respond to any sort of Indian terrorism.

