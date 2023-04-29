UrduPoint.com

Dialogue Between Political Parties Essential To Get Rid Of Current Challenges: Mian Iftikhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Dialogue between political parties essential to get rid of current challenges: Mian Iftikhar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary General, Awami National Party, Mian Iftikhar Hussain here on Saturday said that dialogue between all political parties was essential to overcome the socio-economic challenges being faced by the country.

He expressed these views while meeting with Central Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq at JI Secretariat along with other ANP leaders including ANP's Provincial Vice President Saqibullah Khan Chamkani, Secretary Culture Khadim Hussain and member Central Committee Arbab Mohammad Tahir.

Mian Iftikhar invited Siraj-ul-Haq to attend the All-Party Conference organized by ANP on May 3 in Islamabad titled "Present Crisis and its Solution".

He mentioned that ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan had directed the conference to find solutions to the problems faced by the country and that the only way out of the current crises was through dialogue and cooperation among all the political parties.

During the conference, discussions would take place on various issues, including the law-and-order situation, political and parliamentary crisis, national security, economic and judicial crisis and others.

He hoped that the political leadership would demonstrate political maturity and seriousness, and the All-Party Conference would help resolve political and economic issues through dialogue.

