Dialogue between public, private sectors needed to promote clean power generation: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Appreciating the cooperation and financial support extended by USAID in power sector of Pakistan, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday stressed the need for greater interaction and dialogue between public and private sectors to promote clean power generation in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing an inaugural ceremony of 220 KV Grid Station Jhimpir-1 held here at 220 KV Grid Station NTDC Jhimpir about 90 kms away from here.

"Wind energy is clean, environment friendly and cheaper than oil-fired power, so participation of the private sector in this field would help increase its share in the total energy-mix", Imran Ismail added.

He told that this investment from the United States would add 780 megawatts (MW) clean energy generated by wind power plants to the national grid of Pakistan.

Talking on the issue of maintenance, the governor asserted that the grid station had been constructed and now it was our responsibility to take care of it properly.

Speaking on the occasion, US Consul General in Karachi, Mark Stroh mentioned that the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), had supported the effort by constructing transmission lines and a grid station in Jhimpir wind corridor of district ,Thatta.

The grid station would enable the use of clean electricity generated through efficient use wind turbines and in addition, it would promote the development of alternate energy projects, he reiterated.

With this major support by USAID, the private sector wind power generation companies are now selling electricity to the national grid.

This achievement demonstrates that with strategic government support, the energy sector could be a driver of local and national economic growth, he added.

Since 2010, USAID has partnered with the government of Pakistan to add more than 3,900 MW to the national grid.

Deputy Managing Director (DMD) National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Muhammad Ayub said that the NTDC vigorously pursued the construction of 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-I along with associated transmission lines to add green energy to the national grid.

At present, as many as 19 wind power plants were connected with the grid station, he informed.

The governor along with US Consul General, Mark Stroh and Deputy Managing Director NTDC inaugurated the 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-I.

It is pertinent to note that the grid station has been constructed for evacuating power from Jhimpir Wind Power Cluster and connecting into the national grid.

The total existing capacity of this grid station is 750 MVA. While, the additional 250 MVA capacity is under progress.

The bulk power transmission network (Grid station and allied transmission lines) is constructed with total cost of $45.36 million. Of total cost, $43.00 m (95%) has been contributed by USAID.

