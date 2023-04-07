Close
Dialogue Crucial To Address Political Crises: Farhatullah Babar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Dialogue crucial to address political crises: Farhatullah Babar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Farhatullah Babar on Friday highlighted the need for continued dialogue among political parties, adding that closing the doors of discussions was not a viable solution.

This statement came after the PPPP's core committee meeting held here which was chaired by Party's President Asif Ali Zardari.

"PPP decides to approach all the parties in the coalition government for taking a joint position on the issue of dialogue among the political parties," said a press release.

The secretary-general said that the meeting was also of the view that it was imperative that the "honor and prestige of the judiciary not be allowed to be impaired in any way".

The PPP believed that in the interest to ensure free and transparent elections, they should be held simultaneously on the same day across the country.

The meeting was attended by Chairman PPP and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Nayyer Bukhari, Naveed Qamar, Raza Rabbani, Qamar, Zaman Kaira, Sherry Rehman, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Shazia Marri, Nisar Khuro, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Humayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Akhunzada Chattan and Farhatullah Babar.

