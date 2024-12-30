Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif emphasized on Monday the importance of dialogue for strengthening democracy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif emphasized on Monday the importance of dialogue for strengthening democracy in the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, he stated that the government supports talks between political parties and has initiated dialogue several times in the past.

However, he suggested that the government’s dialogue committee should remain cautious of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership’s tendency for "U-turns."

He further stressed that all power centers must work together to improve the country’s economic, political, and security conditions.

While highlighting the opposition’s call for negotiations, Khawaja Asif said, “On one hand, they are requesting negotiations, and on the other, they are trying to push the country toward default by promoting civil disobedience.”