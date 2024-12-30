Open Menu

Dialogue Essential For Democratic Strengthening: Khawaja Asif

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif emphasized on Monday the importance of dialogue for strengthening democracy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif emphasized on Monday the importance of dialogue for strengthening democracy in the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, he stated that the government supports talks between political parties and has initiated dialogue several times in the past.

However, he suggested that the government’s dialogue committee should remain cautious of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership’s tendency for "U-turns."

He further stressed that all power centers must work together to improve the country’s economic, political, and security conditions.

While highlighting the opposition’s call for negotiations, Khawaja Asif said, “On one hand, they are requesting negotiations, and on the other, they are trying to push the country toward default by promoting civil disobedience.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Democracy Khawaja Asif All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

3 minutes ago
 Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

Union hire old-boy Baumgart as head coach

3 minutes ago
 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house ..

Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

3 minutes ago
 Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

10 minutes ago
 Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid orig ..

Five years on, WHO urges China to share Covid origins data

5 minutes ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

2 minutes ago
Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: K ..

Dialogue essential for democratic strengthening: Khawaja Asif

3 minutes ago
 US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legac ..

US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

3 minutes ago
 Bird collisions are cause of many global air accid ..

Bird collisions are cause of many global air accidents: expert

3 minutes ago
 UN chief urges decisive action to confront global ..

UN chief urges decisive action to confront global crises in New Year message

3 minutes ago
 Clinical Swiatek romps as Tsitsipas crashes at Uni ..

Clinical Swiatek romps as Tsitsipas crashes at United Cup

27 minutes ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan