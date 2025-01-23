Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 11:45 PM
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Thursday that dialogue remains the ultimate solution to every issue and conflict
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Thursday that dialogue remains the ultimate solution to every issue and conflict.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that dialogue for the larger interest of the country was the need of the hour.
"We are not talking about anyone's victory or defeat but about prioritizing the welfare of this country and its people through meaningful dialogue," he said. Even after global wars and the most complex issues were resolved through negotiations, he added.
He urged political leaders to take serious and proactive measures to address national issues including economic crises, political and constitutional instability, poverty, inflation and other pressing problems.
"Leaders must rise above personal gains and political rivalries to focus on the nation's interests. It is time to learn from past mistakes and chart a way forward," he said.
He further stressed the need to abandon ego, stubbornness, and personal grievances, adding that using derogatory terms and accusations like "thief" or "dacoit" harms the nation and its people rather than benefiting anyone.
