Dialogue Held On Human Trafficking, Forced Labor

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Dialogue held on human trafficking, forced labor

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A district-level stakeholders’ dialogue was held in Gujrat to address human trafficking, forced labor, and irregular migration.

The event was organized by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with the Embassy of Denmark and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The session, held at the Deputy Commissioner Complex, was chaired by Member Punjab Assembly and Chairperson Special Committee Uzma Kardar. Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, District Police Officer Dr. Mustansar Ata Bajwa, FIA officials, civil society members, media representatives, and other stakeholders attended.

Uzma Kardar stressed the activation of district-level committees with civil society and media representation. She said bi-monthly meetings will be held, and progress reports submitted to the Special Committee.

DC Virk and DPO Bajwa reiterated their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking. Participants agreed on implementing a coordinated action plan at the district level.SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas underscored the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in sensitive areas like Gujrat to effectively counter human trafficking and related issues.

