Dialogue held on options for Pakistan amid emerging biological threats

(@FahadShabbir)

The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) organized a Dialogue on 'Emerging biological threats and biological defence: Options for Pakistan' here at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) organized a Dialogue on 'Emerging biological threats and biological defence: Options for Pakistan' here at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Tuesday.

Those who participated in the Dialogue included former Director General ACDA, Strategic Plans Division Air Cdr (retd) Khalid Banuri, Adviser SPD Ambassador Zamir Akram, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs Usman Jadoon, Director SECDIV MoFA Zafar Ali, Director Centre foe Aerospace and Security Studies Dr. Adil Sultan, and Executive Director National Institute of Health Major General Aamer Ikram.

From the ISSI, DG Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Chairman board of Governors Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Director ACDC Malik Qasim Mustafa, Research Fellow ACDC Ghazala Yasmin Jalil and Research Associate ACDC Aamna Rafique participated in the Dialogue.