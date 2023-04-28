UrduPoint.com

Dialogue Held On Pakistan-Ukraine Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 08:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized an in-house session on Friday with the ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan Markian Chuchuk on Pakistan-Ukraine bilateral relations and regional developments.

The in-house session was chaired by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI. Participants included Major General (R) Nadir Khan, ambassador-designate to Ukraine; former ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, COMSATS; ambassador (R) Nadeem Riyaz, President, IRS; Maj. Gen. Athar Abbas (R), Former ambassador of Pakistan to Ukraine; Dr. Tughral Yamin, senior research fellow, IPS; Dr. Farah Naz, Assistant Professor, NUST; Dr. Adil Sultan, Air University; Asadullah Khan, senior research fellow, CASS; Joshua Arthur, AD, Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director CSP, and members of CSP research team were also present.

The deliberations were focused on the state of Pakistan-Ukraine relations, which were characterized as longstanding, cordial and growing in depth and breadth.

On the evolving situation since 24 February 2022, the security and economic impacts of Russia-Ukraine conflict, the prospects of a political settlement, China's potential role as a peace negotiator, and other related aspects were discussed in the interactive discussion that followed Ambassador Markian Chuchuk's talk. Participants shared their views, assessments and suggestions. Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG ISSI made the concluding remarks.

