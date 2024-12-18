Open Menu

Dialogue Is Essence Of Democracy: Irfan Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized on Wednesday that dialogue remains the cornerstone of democracy and the only viable path to address political challenges.

Talking to ptv outside the Parliament, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader reiterated his party's commitment to fostering democratic traditions.

PML-N engaged in constructive dialogue many times to resolve issues and move the country forward, he said.

"We have consistently invited the PTI to engage in dialogue for the betterment of Pakistan," he stated while adding that the PML-N has proposed a Charter of Economy to achieve economic stability.

He urges the PTI leadership to convince their former chairman to support this dialogue, rather than trying to engage in it on their own, he said.

Despite the opposition's repeated rejection of dialogue, the time has come for them to show seriousness and work towards constructive solutions, he added.

