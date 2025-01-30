Dialogue is key to resolving issues: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan on Thursday that all national issues can be resolved through dialogue, urging parties to engage in talks to find solutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan on Thursday that all national issues can be resolved through dialogue, urging parties to engage in talks to find solutions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political leadership must learn from past mistakes and prioritize the interests of the nation over personal or political gains.

The Senator called on political leaders to chart a way forward, identifying actions that should and should not be taken. He underscored the importance of making certain compromises beyond politics for the country’s benefit.

It is essential to sit together for the sake of democracy and national progress, he said.