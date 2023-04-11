Dialogue is only way forward: Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Tuesday emphasised the need of dialogue and said that instead of pushing the country towards further confrontation, there was a dire need for dialogue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that there were different opinions regarding dialogue among the government's allies, yet in his personal opinion, dialogue was the only way forward to move the country out of this deadlock situation.

Referring mistrust between the government and the opposition, he said that Imran Khan's whole politics is based on contradictions and U-turns, he questioned how someone could place their trust in such a person.

To a query regarding elections, he strongly rejected the perception that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was running away from the elections. PDM parties wanted elections to be held simultaneously across the country, with a caretaker government in place, he added.

Coordinator expressed concerns about holding elections in Punjab and KP without addressing issues of the census, provision of election funds and security personnel.

This government was committed to provide relief to the poor as they were expecting good news on economic front. He further said that the coalition government took tough economic decisions.