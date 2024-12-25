Open Menu

Dialogue Key To Democracy, National Unity: Federal Minister For Petroleum Musadik Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Wednesday that political dialogue was essential to strengthen democracy and address national issues

Talking to a private news channel, he said that politics is about dialogue, and progress can only come when all stakeholders engage in constructive discussions.

He welcomed the ongoing political dialogues between opposition and the government.

He remained hopeful that the ongoing talks could lead to a middle ground, stating, "Flexibility is key, and from dialogue, a path forward will emerge.

It's a promising start, and we should remain optimistic."

Answering a question, he said that PTI hired controversial lobbyist who has campaigned against Pakistan for decades.

"PTI allegedly paid millions to different lobbyist, who has been running global campaigns against Pakistan," he said.

He stressed that political parties and leaders should prioritize national interests over their personal and political agendas.

The Minister further extended his congratulations to Christian compatriots on their celebrations and the nation on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary.

