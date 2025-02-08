Dialogue key to progress: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Saturday that dialogue is the only way to move the country forward.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in today’s world, nations resolve issues through table talk rather than violence and chaos.

He added that since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is a political party, its issues should be addressed through talks with other political parties, not through threats or actions that lead to unrest.

He also said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has once again saved the country from crisis, as it did in the past.

Government achieve significant milestone as the annual inflation has hit a nine-year low of 2.4% this January, he added.

He said that the strong performance of the stock market indicates investor confidence in the government’s economic policies.