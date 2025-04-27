Open Menu

Dialogue Key To Regional Peace, Growth: SAARC Former President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik has emphasized that durable peace, economic development, and prosperity in South Asia are intricately tied to the normalization of Indo-Pak relations.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said that dialogue remains the only viable and result-oriented approach to resolving the longstanding conflict that has strained relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. He encouraged India to move away from aggressive posturing and engage in constructive dialogue aimed at easing tensions.

He noted that South Asia possesses immense economic potential, but persistent conflicts, particularly between India and Pakistan, have been major barriers to achieving regional integration and shared prosperity.

He asserted that sustainable peace between India and Pakistan is essential not only for the security of South Asia but also for fostering sustainable economic development across the region. Calling upon Indian leadership to exercise restraint, engage in meaningful parleys, and prioritize diplomacy, he cautioned that continued hostility would hinder trade, investment, and broader economic cooperation, critical factors for uplifting millions out of poverty.

He stressed that achieving durable peace is a prerequisite for realizing the full potential of SAARC and advancing regional economic integration. “The business community across South Asia strongly believes that dialogue is the only viable path forward,” he concluded.

