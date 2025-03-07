Dialogue, key to resolving national issues: Rana

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Thursday that dialogue remains the only solution to national challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Thursday that dialogue remains the only solution to national challenges.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that political parties must come together to address issues collectively.

He recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited the opposition for talks on the floor of the house, but seriousness was needed from all sides.

Commenting on the recent cabinet expansion, he stated that new ministers were inducted to enhance the government performance.