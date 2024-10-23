Open Menu

Dialogue On Art Held At Alhamra

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Dialogue on art held at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra hosted an engaging artist talk featuring renowned

artist Farida Batool at Alhamra Adbi Bethak, The Mall, here on Wednesday.

During the session, Batool discussed her work, experiences, and artistic vision,

shedding light on her fascinating and labour-intensive journey as an artist.

She emphasized that art promotes coexistence, tolerance, brotherhood, and societal peace.

She highlighted that art and literature are inseparable, noting how social issues have altered the

landscape of the city's inner areas, with high walls, billboards, and advertisements

affecting its beauty.

In response to questions, Batool remarked that true art is based on authentic storytelling,

but economic and social divides have distanced people from one another. She pointed out that resistance and resilience are critical aspects of an artist's life, adding that her continuous effort has allowed her to portray numerous stories across various topics.

Alhamra’s Artist Talk series will continue to feature more notable artists in the future.

Related Topics

Lahore From

Recent Stories

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

2 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

2 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

2 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

2 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

4 hours ago
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

17 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan