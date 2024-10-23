Dialogue On Art Held At Alhamra
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra hosted an engaging artist talk featuring renowned
artist Farida Batool at Alhamra Adbi Bethak, The Mall, here on Wednesday.
During the session, Batool discussed her work, experiences, and artistic vision,
shedding light on her fascinating and labour-intensive journey as an artist.
She emphasized that art promotes coexistence, tolerance, brotherhood, and societal peace.
She highlighted that art and literature are inseparable, noting how social issues have altered the
landscape of the city's inner areas, with high walls, billboards, and advertisements
affecting its beauty.
In response to questions, Batool remarked that true art is based on authentic storytelling,
but economic and social divides have distanced people from one another. She pointed out that resistance and resilience are critical aspects of an artist's life, adding that her continuous effort has allowed her to portray numerous stories across various topics.
Alhamra’s Artist Talk series will continue to feature more notable artists in the future.
