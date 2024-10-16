Dialogue On Judicial Reforms At Governor House Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:01 PM
The Human Rights Cell of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) organized the fourth seminar titled "Dialogue on Judicial Reforms" at the Governor House here on Wednesday
The event focused on discussing necessary reforms within the country's judicial system.
Key speakers included Farhatullah Babar President of the PPP Human Rights Cell, Ahmad Karim Kundi Member of the Provincial Assembly and General Secretary Malaika Raza, alongside various legal experts. Attendees comprised legal and political professionals as well as representatives from civil society.
The speakers emphasized the importance of constitutional amendments to ensure judicial representation across all provinces.
They said that constitutional courts remain an incomplete aspect of the Charter of Democracy and reaffirmed the PPP's commitment to fundamental rights and the rule of law.
It was highlighted that over 50 democratic countries have established constitutional courts, positioning every Pakistani citizen as a vital stakeholder in these proposed amendments.
The President of the Pakistan Labour Federation (PLF) commended the PPP Human Rights Cell for fostering dialogue with legal experts and civil society, asserting that the party's chairman is uniquely engaging the public by sharing the draft of the constitutional amendments.
The speakers reiterated the party's dedication to judicial reforms and the supremacy of the constitution in Pakistan.
They praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's efforts regarding the proposed amendments, stressing the urgent need for a constitutional court in the current landscape.
Participants concluded the event by sharing their perspectives on judicial reforms, engaging in a fruitful discussion on various aspects of the topic.
