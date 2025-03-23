Dialogue on ‘Lahore Resolution & Contemporary Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities’ held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) A dialogue on Lahore Resolution and Contemporary Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities was held at Quaid-i-Azam academy here on Sunday.

The Dialogue was organized in connection with Pakistan Day (23 March).

The event was presided over by Dr. Orangzeb Khan. Mehfoozun Nabi Khan, Nusrat Baig Mirza, Rana Ashfaq Rasool Khan, and Shaikh Tariq Jamil participated in the dialogue as Speakers.

They said that Pakistan came into existence after many sacrifices. They said that the country was facing multiple challenges including terrorism. They were of the view that it was necessary to get advantage from opportunities to make the country progress and prosper in the modern world.

The Speakers said that Pakistan had capability to come out of challenges. They on the occasion also paid homage to father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Jinnah.