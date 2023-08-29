Open Menu

Dialogue On Sustainable Development Goals Held In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 08:39 PM

A dialogue on sustainable development goals was held in Hyderabad, by the United Nations Pakistan and the National Rural support Programme (NRSP) in local hotel here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ): A dialogue on sustainable development goals was held in Hyderabad, by the United Nations Pakistan and the National Rural support Programme (NRSP) in local hotel here on Tuesday.

According to a press release,the discussions focused on four topics chosen by the participants ahead of the event divided in four groups access to basic social services with a focus on education and water, sanitation and hygiene, youth employment and skilling.

Dialouge ascertained progress towards inclusive, accountable and efficient governance and engaged local leaders around development issues such as access to basic social services i-e gender equality and women's empowerment; climate change; sustainable, inclusive economic growth and decent work; and governance.

Various experts late expressed their views in details on the issues choose by the participants particularly focused on the issues related to Hyderabad district and also presented their proposals for resolving.

The Government of Pakistan will participate in the event in New York on 18 and 19 September 2023. The SDGs, also known as Global Goals, are 17 objectives designed to help bring about peace and prosperity for people all over the world. They are an urgent call for action by all countries to work together towards ending poverty while improving health and education, reducing inequality, spurring economic growth and tackling climate change.

More Stories From Pakistan