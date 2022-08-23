UrduPoint.com

Dialogue On 'Thought Leaders Dialogue-Pakistan: The Next Great Infrastructure Connector' On Aug 25

Published August 23, 2022

Dialogue on 'Thought Leaders Dialogue-Pakistan: the Next Great Infrastructure Connector' on Aug 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Corporate Pakistan Group and Nutshell Group are going to organize a dialogue titled 'Thought Leaders Dialogue-Pakistan: the Next Great Infrastructure Connector' will be held on August 25 here.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan to USA Ali Jahangir Siddiqui would present the keynote address on the theme of the session and the other speakers included Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Chairperson of pakistan stock exchange Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, said a news release issued by the Nutshell Group.

Founder of Nutshell Group Muhammad Azfar Ahsan said "Pakistan's location is its core strength and will determine its rise as the most influential of energy corridors for regional prosperity. It will also directly impact and improve Pakistan's prosperity, stability, and security." The Dialogue would be a significant step towards an understanding of working with and formulating the best policies to benefit from this conduit.

With Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) and changing political dynamics, Pakistan's position can and would be an important element in regional commerce.

Nutshell Group and Corporate Pakistan Group through the dialogue would bring the audience's and stakeholders' focus on the significance of Pakistan as a regional energy, infrastructure, and digital connector and corridor.

The focus of the dialogue would be on geophysical, political, and digital infrastructure and policies for the next decade.

An interactive discussion session at the end of the dialogue would be arranged for creating a better understanding of placing Pakistan's strategic location and infrastructure's importance at the core of the regional development progress.

