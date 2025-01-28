Dialogue only option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that dialogue is the only option for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to resolve political issues.

PTI must choose front door for holding political dialogue, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Speaker National Assembly would make efforts to restart talks with Opposition.

In reply to a question about formation of judicial commission for May 9, he said that it could not be constituted for holding inquiry for May 9 riots.

To a question about PECA, he said amendment could be made in PECA act.