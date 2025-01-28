Dialogue Only Option For PTI To Resolve Political Issues: Rana
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that dialogue is the only option for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to resolve political issues.
PTI must choose front door for holding political dialogue, he said while talking to a private television channel.
He said that Speaker National Assembly would make efforts to restart talks with Opposition.
In reply to a question about formation of judicial commission for May 9, he said that it could not be constituted for holding inquiry for May 9 riots.
To a question about PECA, he said amendment could be made in PECA act.
Recent Stories
UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx
International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..
Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records
ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024
Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kinnaird College organizes “EmpowerHER” festival8 minutes ago
-
Economy on right track to achieve stability, long-term growth: Dar8 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests one, seizes large quantity of gutka/mawa8 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana8 minutes ago
-
Fast foods sell on rise in Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt aims to promote growth of textile industry: Minister28 minutes ago
-
RDA launches anti-encroachment operation in Sherpao Colony28 minutes ago
-
DC directs for 100% completion of PSER registration28 minutes ago
-
SSP directs transporters to avoid transporting kite-flying material28 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns attack on check post in Qilla Abdullah38 minutes ago
-
Dengue fever curable: Dr Ajaz38 minutes ago
-
KWSC restores water supply from Hub station after maintenance closure38 minutes ago