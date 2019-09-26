Dialogue only option to achieve goal of peace in Afghanistan: Asfandyar Wali

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :President of ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that dialogue having representation of Afghan government was the only option to achieve the goal of sustainable peace in war ravaged country Afghanistan

In a message on the 23rd death anniversary of Afghan President Dr. Najibullah Shaheed, the ANP leader said that the region was passing through a very critical phase of its history and any minor blunder could lead to a catastrophic situation.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan would have to settle their problems which would be better for both the countries.

Dr. Najibullah was a true follower of Khudai Khidmatgar Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan alias Baacha Khan who quit power for the sake of peace in Afghanistan and keeping in view the rich Pukhtoon traditions.

He was ruthlessly murdered in Afghanistan by Taliban which is a dark chapter of the Afghan history which cannot be forgotten. Dr. Najibullah believed in development, supremacy of human rights and his services in these fields could not be overlooked.

For the last forty years the people of Afghanistan are deprive of peace and Pakistan has also become victim of terrorism. Both the neighbors should jointly fight war against terror for achieving the peace in the region.

The keys of successful Afghan peace dialogues are lying with three countries. The dialogue process should be expedited by arranging ceasefire and USA, Russia and China should play the role of facilitators in the peace talks.