Open Menu

Dialogue, Only Option To Resolve National Issues: Rana Sana

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Monday that in a parliamentary democracy, dialogue was the sole method to resolve issues; without it, there is no other option

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Monday that in a parliamentary democracy, dialogue was the sole method to resolve issues; without it, there is no other option.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the 'leader of the house' and the 'leader of the opposition' were two integral components of this democratic system.

However, referring to the former chairman of PTI, he lamented that unfortunately, there exists a political leader who doesn't believe in this democratic system and parliament.

He alleged PTI founder of attempting to sow chaos and sedition through democracy.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated that dialogue was indispensable for addressing national issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Rana SanaUllah Opposition

Recent Stories

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

5 minutes ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

5 minutes ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

5 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

4 minutes ago
 C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works o ..

C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

5 minutes ago
Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates ..

Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collabo ..

11 minutes ago
 Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide

Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creati ..

Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creating awareness among people: Spe ..

7 minutes ago
 Swiatek battles past Kerber as climate protesters ..

Swiatek battles past Kerber as climate protesters invade courts

5 minutes ago
 Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflati ..

Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflation data

8 minutes ago
 CM launches 1st skills development programme

CM launches 1st skills development programme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan