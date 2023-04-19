UrduPoint.com

Dialogue Only Option To Resolve Political Issues: Patel

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said that dialogue is the only option to address all political issues in the country

In a statement, the minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believes in fair politics and is against any confrontation as this is against the democratic norms.

He said that every political party should play a due role in strengthening democratic institutions and all political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have to show that being a political party, they are a strong supporter of the dialogue process whenever required.

He expressed deep sorrow over the death of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident. He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

