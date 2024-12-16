Dialogue Only Option To Resolve Political Issues: Rana Sanaullah
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that dialogue is the only option to resolve political issues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that dialogue is the only option to resolve
political issues.
The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder didn’t believe in dialogue process, he said while talking to a private television channel.
We have offered talks to PTI leaders on many occasions but they refused to move forward, he said.
In reply to question about reservation of JUI-F and MQM, he said all genuine reservations of the coalition partners should be addressed.
Recent Stories
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report
PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP
DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Football: South African Premiership result
Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah
Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Mushaal
Govt's reforms program puts positive impact on national economy: Federal Ministe ..
Putin says troops have upper hand in Ukraine
Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees
Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Ra ..
Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad
Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP2 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign4 seconds ago
-
Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah1 minute ago
-
Govt promoting rich culture internationally: Mushaal1 minute ago
-
Govt's reforms program puts positive impact on national economy: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam K ..1 minute ago
-
Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Rafiuzzaman34 minutes ago
-
Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts38 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights38 minutes ago
-
Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told38 minutes ago
-
Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings34 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on, foreign help won’t work34 minutes ago
-
Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir Shah34 minutes ago