Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024)

political issues.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder didn’t believe in dialogue process, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have offered talks to PTI leaders on many occasions but they refused to move forward, he said.

In reply to question about reservation of JUI-F and MQM, he said all genuine reservations of the coalition partners should be addressed.