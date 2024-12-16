Open Menu

Dialogue Only Option To Resolve Political Issues: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that dialogue is the only option to resolve political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that dialogue is the only option to resolve

political issues.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder didn’t believe in dialogue process, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have offered talks to PTI leaders on many occasions but they refused to move forward, he said.

In reply to question about reservation of JUI-F and MQM, he said all genuine reservations of the coalition partners should be addressed.

