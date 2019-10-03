UrduPoint.com
Dialogue Only Positive Way Forward Towards Establishment Of Peace In Afghanistan: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:21 PM

Dialogue only positive way forward towards establishment of peace in Afghanistan: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said war is no solution to any problem and only dialogue is positive way forward towards establishment of peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said war is no solution to any problem and only dialogue is positive way forward towards establishment of peace in Afghanistan.A high level delegation of Taliban under Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar reached Pakistan from political office of Taliban Doha Qatar.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed the delegation in Foreign Office (FO).During the meeting both the sides exchanged views on regional situation, Afghan peace process and matters of mutual interest.During Talban delegation visit to Pakistan progress in Afghan peace process will be reviewed.FM said brotherly bilateral ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan are rooted in common history, faith and culture.

Both the countries are equally bearing the brunt of instability in Afghanistan since last forty years. We are happy that world is endorsing our stance with reference to Afghanistan.He held Pakistan has been hosting million of Afghan refugees since the last four decades ."We have played the role of facilitator with full honesty under joint responsibility in Afghan peace process.He underlined " a peaceful Afghanistan is indispensable for peace and stability in the entire region.

" It is our desire that the parties concerned resort to revival of the talks soon so that the way for abiding peace and stability could be paved.The high level Afghan Talban delegation appreciated Pakistan role as facilitator in Afghan peace process.

