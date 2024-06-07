Open Menu

Dialogue Only Way Forward In Democracy: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that dialogue is the only way forward in strengthening political system and democracy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that dialogue is the only way forward in strengthening political system and democracy in Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's doors are always open for political dialogue in the larger national interest, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that dialogue was the only solution for all the problems in a democratic system.

Replying to a question, he said that opposition members are reluctant to hold talks with the political parties.

He expressed skepticism about the prospects of successful dialogue and reconciliation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and other political parties.

He criticized PTI's founder Imran Khan and blamed his political approach for the ongoing political instability and discord among political parties. Founder PTI always preferred the path of confrontation and agitation, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Rana SanaUllah All Opposition

Recent Stories

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

2 minutes ago
 District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

2 minutes ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

2 minutes ago
 1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

47 minutes ago
 Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed ..

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

47 minutes ago
 Training workshop on budget session held

Training workshop on budget session held

51 minutes ago
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening b ..

Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..

48 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District ..

DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee

48 minutes ago
 Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on ..

Arts Council confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Azhar Hussain

48 minutes ago
 Rain likely at various places:PMD

Rain likely at various places:PMD

51 minutes ago
 PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day

PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day

51 minutes ago
 PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against ..

PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan