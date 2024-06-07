Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that dialogue is the only way forward in strengthening political system and democracy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that dialogue is the only way forward in strengthening political system and democracy in Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's doors are always open for political dialogue in the larger national interest, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that dialogue was the only solution for all the problems in a democratic system.

Replying to a question, he said that opposition members are reluctant to hold talks with the political parties.

He expressed skepticism about the prospects of successful dialogue and reconciliation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and other political parties.

He criticized PTI's founder Imran Khan and blamed his political approach for the ongoing political instability and discord among political parties. Founder PTI always preferred the path of confrontation and agitation, he said.