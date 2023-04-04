UrduPoint.com

Dialogue Only Way Forward To Resolve Political Quagmire: Faisal Karim Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Dialogue only way forward to resolve political quagmire: Faisal Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that after such extreme polarization in Pakistan's polity, the only way forward was to hold dialogue among all political stakeholders.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the importance of dialogue as the sole means to resolve the political quagmire, adding that a consensus needed to be reached and a clear direction for the country should be defined through a charter formed through consensus.

In response to a question, the SAPM stated that he could not fathom the reasons behind bench formation in election's case, as he believed that constituting a full bench in the Supreme Court could be a viable solution to address concerns of all political parties.

He went on to explain that a decision made by a full bench would be agreed upon by all the parties involved, thereby ensuring transparency and equality in the due process.

"If there are objections to the bench, it is reasonable to form a full bench to make a decision that will be acceptable to all," he added.

