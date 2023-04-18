UrduPoint.com

Dialogue Only Way In Parliamentary Democracy To Deal Any Crisis: Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Dialogue only way in Parliamentary democracy to deal any crisis: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday endorsed the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) vision saying that dialogue was the only way in Parliamentary democracy to deal with any kind of crisis.

Speaking along side PPP leaders Yusuf Raza Gillani, Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar, Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq here, he said the politics of ego has brought this country into crisis.

Rana Sanaullah said the crisis have so aggravated that the two supreme institutions of the country have come to face off each other which was not good as it would drag the country into further crisis.

"Therefore it is the responsibility and demand of patriotism of all political parties to take the country out of crisis through dialogues," he said.

The minister lauded PPP on their efforts to sort out matters through dialogue saying "our party has always taught us to respect the difference of opinion but different circumstances were created in the country after 2014 which led to bitterness in behaviours." Referring to PTI's resistance to talks with the coalition parties, he said our party also avoided going into dialogue after that as we had to hear abusive language in return from the other side.

So under these circumstances PPP has taken a superb step and this was the only way to take the country out of crisis by sitting together and having a dialogue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Rana SanaUllah Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party Commerce All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determ ..

Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determine Jurisdiction in Document L ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi ..

Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi Arabia, Iran: PM

1 hour ago
 Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations ..

Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations as 'Publicly-Funded Media'

1 hour ago
 Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special ..

Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special Assistant to the Prime Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors o ..

Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors on Kara-Murza's Sentence Interf ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.