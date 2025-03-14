Open Menu

Dialogue Only Way To Address Country's Issues: Magsi

Published March 14, 2025

Dialogue only way to address country's issues: Magsi

Minister for Science and Technology Nawabzada Khalid Magsi on Friday said that dialogue is the only way to address country's issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Minister for Science and Technology Nawabzada Khalid Magsi on Friday said that dialogue is the only way to address country's issues.

There is a need to have dialogue with all political parties and stakeholders so that a comprehensive strategy could be adopted to resolve the current issues including terrorism, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, Magsi commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their efforts in combating terrorism.

He highlighted the need for dialogue to address problems specific to Balochistan province, emphasizing that peace, progress, and prosperity in neglected areas are vital for achieving broader objectives.

