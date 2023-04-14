Dialogue only way to all crises faced by country: Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Friday said dialogue was the only solution to all the problems and crises being faced by the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Friday said dialogue was the only solution to all the problems and crises being faced by the country.

They had taken an initiative to bring all the political parties as per the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, to the table, he added.

He was addressing a press conference after a meeting with senior leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Muhammad Hashim Notezai. Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present on the occasion.

Gillani said the PPP strongly believed that the political forces could address all the challenges being faced by the county through democracy and reconciliation.

After taking all the allies of the government, the PPP would approach the opposition parties for a meaningful dialogue, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also be taken into confidence on the matter, the PPP leader said.

Muhammad Hashim Notezai said the BNP strongly believed in democracy and the supremacy of the Constitution.

He welcomed the PPP delegation on behalf of the BNP and said dialogue should be started among the political parties as it was the only way to diffuse tension in the country.

Hashim Notezai expressed hope that the dialogue process initiated by the PPP leaders would come to a logical end and pave the way for long-lasting stability.

