Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, while paying tribute to the late Khawaja Muhammad Rafique, said on Saturday that he was brave and seasoned politician.

Speaking at the seminar held at 52nd death anniversary of Khawaja Muhammad Rafique at a local hotel, he said that dialogue was the only way to move forward in politics, adding that the PML-N had always supported dialogue process.

Khawaja Asif said, "If we look at past few years, it is PML-N which made efforts for dialogue." He said it was evident from history that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was not sincere with anyone. The minister termed tenure of PTI government a black chapter in the country's history. He said that in the past, there had been differences between the PPP and the PML-N but Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto signed the charter of democracy very sincerely.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that security forces were protectors of the country's boundaries. He said that a lot of sacrifices were rendered in operation Zarb-e-Azb and operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and with the grace of Allah Almighty, efforts to curb terrorism yielded positive results.

He said that on May 9, protests were held at military installations and an effort was made to weaken Pakistan. He said that the opposition was not stopped from speaking on the floor of National Assembly.

Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N saved the country from default, adding that political solutions could be derived only through dialogue. He said that in politics national interests should be a priority, adding that political sacrifices play vital role for ensuring stability in the country. He said that false cases were made against the PML-N during the PTI government. Rana Sanaullah said intolerant attitude was very harmful for the country.

Former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said dialogue should be unconditional, adding that despite criticism there should be seriousness in dialogue. He said, "We are worried about situation in Parachinar and Balochistan, but seriousness of provincial government is missing there."

Senior journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich and others also spoke. All speakers paid glowing tribute to the late Khawaja Muhammad Rafique for his services in the field of politics.