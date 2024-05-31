Dialogue only way to peace in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) President National Conference Dr Farooq Abdullah has said that despite facing criticism, he would continue to emphasize that dialogue was the only way to spread peace in the region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, In an interview with Indian media outlet, the former chief minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) also expressed the hope for a change in the government in power in India after the Lok Sabha election results are announced and that the new dispensation will pursue dialogue with Pakistan.

“I hope we see good election results with a new government in Delhi that will pursue dialogue with Pakistan.

” Abdullah affirmed, “Even though I have been labeled as a Pakistani, Khalistani, and American agent, I will not cease to advocate for dialogue between India and Pakistan.”

“The IIOJK will not be fine until these two big countries realize that war is no longer the way forward.” Abdullah called for international investigation into recent shooting incidents, saying, “International pressure must be created, and international investigating agencies must probe the matter.”

He expressed his desire for assembly elections, stating, “I think Assembly elections will take place after the Amarnath Yatra concludes this year.”