Dialogue Only Way To Resolve Issues: KP Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that dialogue was the only way to resolve issues rather than taking the law into one's hands.
Talking to the media here at District Bar Dera, the governor said talks should be held with logic and reasoning without any use of derogatory language.
He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister should take up the issue of loadshedding at the proper forum rather than hurling threats of attacking institutions.
He urged political leaders of Dera Ismail Khan to join hands for resolving the issues being faced by the people of the area rather doing mere politicking on them.
“I do not believe in the politics of hatred rather in political dialogue,” he added.
He said the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dera Ismail Khan was his mission and he would continue making efforts in that regard.
He regretted that the work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor remained suspended for 10 years. The incumbent Federal Government would extend it from Dera to Quetta.
Industrial zones would be established in Dera Ismail Khan which would provide job opportunities to the local people, he added.
The governor mentioned that out of total 34 universities in the province, 26 did not have vice chancellors. Since his taking charge of office, he had not received even a single summary for the appointment of vice chancellor in any university, he regretted.
To a question, Kundi said the law and order was the main issue of Dera Ismail Khan, which was the responsibility of the provincial government after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. However, “we are trying our best to establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.
Today, the people did not spend their evenings outside due to the deteriorating law and order situation, he regretted.
He suggested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to call a meeting of the provincial cabinet in Dera Ismail Khan, Kulachi or Hathala areas to discuss the law and order situation so that the local issues could be raised in a better way. He also cited example of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani who held meetings in all provincial headquarters and in Gwadar to address the local issues.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SWMC, MCs dispose of 8213 tonnes waste of sacrificial animals in three days of Eidul Azha44 seconds ago
-
Another two victims of laptop battery explosion die in Allied Hospital11 minutes ago
-
Former Governor commends efforts of BWMC management during Eid holidays11 minutes ago
-
Multiple agri projects underway to unleash green revolution: Kundi21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan International Airlines launches post-hajj operation21 minutes ago
-
2 people drown in Kohat21 minutes ago
-
82 researches of GCWUF get Research Productivity Award 202321 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz lauds Safe City Team for excellent monitoring through cameras31 minutes ago
-
Archealogy Dept to prepare videos of historical sites to boost tourism31 minutes ago
-
HESCO CEO directs to intensify anti-theft and recovery campaign1 hour ago
-
Romina Khurshid lauds UNDP-Pakistan’s financial, technical support for tackling climate risks1 hour ago
-
Civil society bodies laud ban on E-Cigarettes, Vapes, nicotine products1 hour ago