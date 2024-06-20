Dialogue only way to resolve issues: KP Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that dialogue was the only way to resolve issues rather than taking the law into one's hands.

Talking to the media here at District Bar Dera, the governor said talks should be held with logic and reasoning without any use of derogatory language.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister should take up the issue of loadshedding at the proper forum rather than hurling threats of attacking institutions.

He urged political leaders of Dera Ismail Khan to join hands for resolving the issues being faced by the people of the area rather doing mere politicking on them.

“I do not believe in the politics of hatred rather in political dialogue,” he added.

He said the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dera Ismail Khan was his mission and he would continue making efforts in that regard.

He regretted that the work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor remained suspended for 10 years. The incumbent Federal Government would extend it from Dera to Quetta.

Industrial zones would be established in Dera Ismail Khan which would provide job opportunities to the local people, he added.

The governor mentioned that out of total 34 universities in the province, 26 did not have vice chancellors. Since his taking charge of office, he had not received even a single summary for the appointment of vice chancellor in any university, he regretted.

To a question, Kundi said the law and order was the main issue of Dera Ismail Khan, which was the responsibility of the provincial government after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. However, “we are trying our best to establish peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

Today, the people did not spend their evenings outside due to the deteriorating law and order situation, he regretted.

He suggested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to call a meeting of the provincial cabinet in Dera Ismail Khan, Kulachi or Hathala areas to discuss the law and order situation so that the local issues could be raised in a better way. He also cited example of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani who held meetings in all provincial headquarters and in Gwadar to address the local issues.