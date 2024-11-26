Open Menu

Dialogue Only Way To Resolve Political Issues With PTI: Sheikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday said that dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

The leaders and workers of PTI should avoid clashes with law enforcement personnel who are discharging duties to maintain law and order in the federal capital, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In the past, he said PTI launched protest demonstrations and halted the visit of the President of a friendly country to Pakistan. He said that a

high level delegation has arrived in the capital to enhance trade and business relations with Pakistan.

In reply to a question about talks offers to PTI leadership, he said major political parties of this country had offered talks to PTI leaders on many occasions but they refused to sit with the government. PTI should work for national and public interest and avoid spreading violence in the country through protest demonstrations, he said.

The government is making all out efforts to create job opportunities and strengthen the economy to change the life style of the poor people, he stated and added that political instability being created by PTI leadership is not in favor of the country.

He said PTI should play a role in the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

