Open Menu

Dialogue Only Way To Resolve Political Matters: Barrister Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that dialogue is the only way to resolve

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that dialogue is the only way to resolve

political issues. We are offering talks to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to address political matters at the parliamentary forum, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government will welcome dialogue process with PTI but no one would be allowed to create law and order situation in any part of the country, he said. If PTI adopts aggressive strategy through public gathering, we will take action as per law of this country, he warned.

In reply to a question about introducing advance technology, he said that the ministry of information technology is working on it. To a question about VPN issue, he said VPN service provider should register with the concerned department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Law And Order TV Government

Recent Stories

Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

1 minute ago
 Modi's communal policies to bring India on verge o ..

Modi's communal policies to bring India on verge of disintegration soon: AJK Pre ..

1 minute ago
 IHC set aside dismissal of PTI founder's acquittal ..

IHC set aside dismissal of PTI founder's acquittal plea

1 minute ago
 DPM Dar, Egyptian minister agree to promote bilate ..

DPM Dar, Egyptian minister agree to promote bilateral trade, investment

1 minute ago
 IMF satisfied with Govt’s economic measures: Dan ..

IMF satisfied with Govt’s economic measures: Danyal Ch

7 minutes ago
 Man netted for molesting 9-year-old boy in Attock

Man netted for molesting 9-year-old boy in Attock

7 minutes ago
Court adjourns 190mln pound reference till Nov 18

Court adjourns 190mln pound reference till Nov 18

7 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians call for expanding electric bus r ..

Parliamentarians call for expanding electric bus routes across city

7 minutes ago
 Farmers must play role in keeping environment neat ..

Farmers must play role in keeping environment neat, clean

7 minutes ago
 Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third d ..

Faisalabad, Lahore Whites register wins on third day

13 minutes ago
 People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal C ..

People rejected politics of hate, riots; Danyal Chaudhary

13 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calls for foste ..

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah calls for fostering closer cultural ties betw ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan