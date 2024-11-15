Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that dialogue is the only way to resolve

political issues. We are offering talks to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to address political matters at the parliamentary forum, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government will welcome dialogue process with PTI but no one would be allowed to create law and order situation in any part of the country, he said. If PTI adopts aggressive strategy through public gathering, we will take action as per law of this country, he warned.

In reply to a question about introducing advance technology, he said that the ministry of information technology is working on it. To a question about VPN issue, he said VPN service provider should register with the concerned department.