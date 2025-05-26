Dialogue option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that dialogue was the option for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to resolve political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that dialogue was the option for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to resolve political issues.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders had offered talks to PTI members but they refused to move forward, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister on the floor of the house had also offered talks to PTI but we didn’t receive positive reply from the party leaders, he added.

In reply to a question about PTI planning for country-wide movement, he said PTI would lose credibility after launching any protest against the institutions.

The nation, government and the Pakistan armed forces had achieved great success after winning the war with rival country, he said.

Rana Sanaullah suggested the PTI members to work for the development of the country and avoid playing politics of agitation.

To a question about local bodies elections in Punjab, he said the LB elections should be held before the end of this year.