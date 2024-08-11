Open Menu

Dialogue Programme On Flood, Natural Disasters Held In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) In order to strengthen society to face floods and other natural disasters a dialogue program was organized by Meta Research International Netherland and Dutch disaster risk reduction and search support programme in a local hotel on Sunday.

Water experts urged Pakistan and Sindh to restore natural watercourses to protect them from flooding, saying that control of natural watercourses and settlements

The reason is that Sindh is facing a major threat due to flooding, which requires joint action by the government and related institutions to prevent it.

Speaking in the dialogue program, Director General Sindh Water Sector and Barrage Improvement Program Nazeer Ahmed and international water expert Dr. Frank Steinbergen said that Asan will have to take better steps to save the society from flooding, even if not only the rainforest, but also the drainage system.

The devastation it causes, which needs time to adapt to climate change.

They said that by making the water channels active, we can easily save the society from floods.

DJ Nazeer Ahmed Metta Metta praised this kind of program for making the society stronger for flood protection.

Speaking today, Ghulam Mustafa said that the land of Sindh is flat, in which there is a need for a slope so that the water that floods can be drained.

Mushtaq Mirani said that it is very important to restore the natural flow of water.

PDMA Assistant Director Ajay Kumar said that in view of the ravages of 2022 floods, relief materials have already been provided in the province by the Sundus administration.

On this occasion, Ashfaq Soomro, Dr. Ali Akbar Hangurjo, Prof. Nawaz Kanbhar, Sarwan Baloch, Zafar Mangi, Ali Asghar Lako, Rukhsana Jarwar, Farzana Bharro, Sabir Hussain Mehr, Abbas Kosu and others also shared their thoughts about the flood protection of the mine.

