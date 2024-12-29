Open Menu

Dialogue Remains Essence Of Democracy: Irfan Siddiqui

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Dialogue remains essence of democracy: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized on Sunday that dialogue remains the cornerstone of democracy and the only viable path to address political challenges.

Talking to ptv outside the Parliament, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader reiterated his party's commitment to fostering democratic traditions.

PML-N engaged in constructive dialogue many times to resolve issues and move the country forward, he said.

"We have consistently invited the PTI to engage in dialogue for the betterment of Pakistan," he stated while adding that the PML-N has proposed a Charter of Economy to achieve economic stability.

He emphasized that the committee will engage with the opposition for dialogue in line with democratic practices.

Siddiqui added that making things complex was not in favor of the government. The government would see the PTI’s demands, even if they are difficult to fulfill, he said.

He said that dialogue is the beauty of democracy in which issues were resolved when leaders sit together. “Still I think if the two committees reach a conclusion then we will have suggestions, but there are many ifs and buts.” He added.

He added that the success of any negotiation demands consensus of both sides where they would make concessions on their demands and admit some.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy Irfan Siddiqui Sunday Muslim Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

8 minutes ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

23 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

38 minutes ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

2 hours ago
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

4 hours ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

4 hours ago
 UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medica ..

UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..

4 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan