Dialogue remains essence of democracy: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized on Sunday that dialogue remains the cornerstone of democracy and the only viable path to address political challenges.

Talking to ptv outside the Parliament, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader reiterated his party's commitment to fostering democratic traditions.

PML-N engaged in constructive dialogue many times to resolve issues and move the country forward, he said.

"We have consistently invited the PTI to engage in dialogue for the betterment of Pakistan," he stated while adding that the PML-N has proposed a Charter of Economy to achieve economic stability.

He emphasized that the committee will engage with the opposition for dialogue in line with democratic practices.

Siddiqui added that making things complex was not in favor of the government. The government would see the PTI’s demands, even if they are difficult to fulfill, he said.

He said that dialogue is the beauty of democracy in which issues were resolved when leaders sit together. “Still I think if the two committees reach a conclusion then we will have suggestions, but there are many ifs and buts.” He added.

He added that the success of any negotiation demands consensus of both sides where they would make concessions on their demands and admit some.