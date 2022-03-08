UrduPoint.com

Dialogue Session To Accelerate Development Process In South Punjab On Mar 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Dialogue session to accelerate development process in South Punjab on Mar 9

A two-day development dialogue session will start from Wednesday to accelerate the development process in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day development dialogue session will start from Wednesday to accelerate the development process in South Punjab.

According to Directorate of Public Relations Department Punjab, delegations consisting of local and foreign experts have reached the city to participate in the development dialogue.

The dialogue sessions are being jointly organized by the United Nations Development Program for Pakistan and the South Punjab Secretariat. The dialogue session will discuss various challenges to development and find ways to move forward in various fields.

The provision of technical and financial assistance for improvement of development indicators will also be reviewed. Delegations of experts and donors will also inspect development projects of agriculture, health, education and other sectors in different cities of South Punjab.

