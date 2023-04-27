Dialogue, the best way to handle current political situation: Tariq Fazal

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday said the political parties wanted to sort out political instability through dialogue to move the country ached

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday said the political parties wanted to sort out political instability through dialogue to move the country ached.

Talking to a private news channel Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that his party was trying hard to settle down the current political instability through the best possible way to put the country in the right direction, on the other hand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's non-political behaviour and negative statements, dialogue process has delayed.

"If Imran Khan really wants to solve the country's problems, he should accept PDM's agenda of simultaneous elections." he said.

Tariq Fazal said the core origin of the country's troubles was the dragging of institutions into others' domain, though the constitution binds institutions to work within the set limits.

In response to the question regarding the vote of confidence, he said that all the parties in the parliament were on the same page, which was expressed through the vote of confidence.