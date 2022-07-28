Dialogue to Eradicate Engineers Unemployment kicks off today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Two-day "National Dialogue to Eradicate Engineers' Unemployment through Entrepreneurial Settings" kicked off under the auspices of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Innovation and Entrepreneurship Committee (ICE) at a local hotel in Islamabad on Thursday.

The dialogue is being arranged to seek direction from real stakeholders, listening to affectees of the existing system and policies, thus getting better suggestions and fruitful deliberations on realistic solutions to be implemented.

The inaugural session was presided over by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Ghulam Memon.

The Chairman, PEC extended the welcome remarks and gave his inputs for discourse during the event.

Prof. Dr. Samreen Hussain, Convener ICE, apprised the audience about the main concept and objectives to be achieved through this dialogue.

Secretary MoST appreciated the efforts and ensured the support for any such initiative required from the Ministry.

Convener CIRC Engr. Sikandar Khatak, Convener AILC Engr. Zahid Hussain Khand were also in attendance. Engr. Zubair Shaikh (Moderator Sindh), Engr. Riasat Ali Changazi. (Moderator Baluchistan), Engr. Nasir Baig (Moderator Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir), Engr. Javed Iqbal (Moderator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Engr. Imran Khan Cheema (Moderator Punjab) gave their precious time to anchor the dialogue.

The inter provincial dialogue shall take place tomorrow and recommendations shall be pronounced at the closing ceremony.

The participants of the event are engineers, entrepreneurs and employers from all over the country to contribute in this National Dialogue.

(PEC) with its mandate of regulating quality of engineering education and practice of engineering, is functioning as a key driving force for achieving rapid and sustainable growth in all national, economic, and social fields.