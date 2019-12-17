UrduPoint.com
Dialogue To Focus On Exploring Shared Prosperity Through CPEC To Be Held On Dec, 18

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

National Assembly of Pakistan will host a regional dialogue on "Role of Parliaments in Cementing Regional Integration" here on Wednesday at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :National Assembly of Pakistan will host a regional dialogue on "Role of Parliaments in Cementing Regional Integration" here on Wednesday at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

The dialogue will focus on exploring the corridors of Shared prosperity through CPEC for Pakistan and the Region, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The dialogue will be attended by the parliamentarians, representatives of the Government, representatives from diplomatic corps, intelligentsia and development experts.

Speaker Asad Qaiser will inaugurate the Dialogue at 10:00 am on Wednesday, with his key note address.

The Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Sher Ali Arbab and Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan, Yao Jing, will also address inaugural Session of the regional dialogue and highlight the CPEC role in progress and development of the region.

The second and concluding session of the Dialogue will focus on "CPEC- A Win Win situation for all".

On conclusion, the Report on "Building Regional Connectivity for Pakistan" by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) would also be launched.

