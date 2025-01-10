Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui

Spokesperson for the government’s coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Friday that the opposition’s demands remain overly personal and leader-centric, while the government aims to address Pakistan-specific challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the government’s coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Friday that the opposition’s demands remain overly personal and leader-centric, while the government aims to address Pakistan-specific challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the focus of the talks should be on democracy, economic stability, and electoral reforms.

"Key issues such as the framework for political protests, necessary electoral reforms, and 'rules of the game' must be agreed upon to steer the country out of its current political turmoil," he stated.

To a question regarding the government’s committee deficient powers, he said, "The government committee, comprising members from all coalition partners, is fully empowered to carry forward negotiations within its mandate."

To another question regarding the future of talks, he expressed optimism about the dialogue process and said, "The very act of sitting together for talks is a significant development. Regardless of the outcome, setting aside past grievances and maintaining this culture of dialogue is positive for Pakistan," he said.