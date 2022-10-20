Dialogue urged on global connectivity with special focus on 'economic diplomacy'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The speakers at the seminar on Thursday emphasized the dialogue on trade, regional and global connectivity, urging improvement in the said sectors, than just relying on mere rhetoric, for the betterment of the country.

The seminar was organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), here, under the title: "Significance of National Security Policy in the Changing Geopolitical Situation." Former national security adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf, in his keynote address, stressed on the need of ensuring economic and human security in the country.

He said that Pakistan needed to focus on prioritizing its policies, and distribution of resources, while ensuring the continuity of policies with a special focus on 'economic diplomacy.' The address was followed by a question and answer session on a wide range of topics, including national economics, climate change, food and water security, governance model, population growth and surging debt crisis in the country.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry in his welcome address highlighted the relevance of the topic chosen for discussion.