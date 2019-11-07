UrduPoint.com
Dialogue With Opposition To End Sit-in Continues: Khattak

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

Dialogue with opposition to end sit-in continues: Khattak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for defense Pervez Khattak on Thursday said that the dialogue with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and the opposition for peaceful end of dharna (sit-in) in Islamabad was continuing.

Talking to the media here, Pervez Khattak, who is also heading the government's dialogue committee, said both the sides held talks, but the opposition's demands for the prime minister's resignation and new elections were unacceptable.

The Maulana's two demands could only be considered if he provided solid evidence of election rigging before the Election Commission of Pakistan, he added.

He said Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was an important player of his team and keeping in view his a decade old friendship, he was tasked to engage the Maulana.

The minister said the government was in close contact with all the opposition leaders, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asfandyar Wali and Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

He said the government team members, including the Senate chairman, the National Assembly speaker and Pervez Elahi were doing their work, and Asad Umar and Shafqat Mahmood were playing their role. "We all are a team working together and apprise the prime minister of every development," Khattak said.

He said political statements from all sides should be taken with an open mind as all the issues at the end of day were resolved through dialogue.

He condemned the opposition's criticism on defence institutions, which, he said, always saved the country. Weak armies in Islamic countries could not protect themselves from public invasion, but the Pakistan Army sacrificed its personnel for the country's defence, he added.

He said a no-confidence motion was the only constitutional way to remove a prime minister. An in-house change could be brought through the parliament, which was an open ground for show of power, he added.

