Dialogue with Opposition to help resolve political issues, boost economic activity: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday said that dialogue with Opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was the only way to help boost economic activity besides resolving the political issues
Economic stability is linked with political stability, he said while talking to a private television channel.
There is a serious need to focus on improving business sector to achieve targets in revenue sector set by the government in the budget 2024, he said.
Commenting on taxes imposed by the government after announcement of the budget, he said despite IMF pressure,
we tried best to provide relief to low income group.
However, he said that all the political parties should work for increasing employment opportunities and reduce the poverty level in the country.
