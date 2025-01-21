Dialogue With Opposition To Help Strengthen Democratic System: Rana
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 11:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that dialogue with Opposition parties would help strengthen parliamentary and democratic system in the country.
Dialogue is the best option to help resolve political issues with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about charter of demand (CoD), he said that members of the government committee would reply to PTI in the written form in the next meeting.
He further said that next meeting with PTI could be called on January 28.
Stressing the need for talks with PTI, he said political parties should choose the dialogue option for addressing political issues. To a question about meeting with PTI founder, he said, PTI members must have meeting with their founder for further
consultation.
